MONTANA - Workers continue to be wanted throughout the state. One area that's seeing openings is firefighting.
In the past two weeks, Kalispell Fire Department has had to shut down one of their stations multiple days due to short staffing. The department doesn't have enough people to take on overtime when sick leave or injuries occur.
I reached out to the Montana State Fire Chiefs Association about the overall state of fire service in Montana and uncovered some layers.
When it comes to paid firefighters, job availability really depends on where you are in the state.
For example, the Columbus Fire Chief said he recently had two positions open, but was only able to fill one of them with someone qualified. On the other hand, the Bozeman Fire Chief shared he received over a hundred applicants for just two openings.
The real concern, he added, is when it comes to volunteer firefighters. These stations are seeing a drastic decline.
According to the National Fire Department Registry, about 93 percent of fire departments in Montana are volunteer run.
In the most recent survey by the National Fire Protection Association, the number of volunteer firefighters in the United States dropped nearly 70,000 between 2010 and 2018.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said these numbers are concerning.
"If you don't have people to respond, then your emergency goes unanswered," Waldo said. "Its conversations that communities have to have about what their expectations are and what level of service they expect. Sometimes those come with costs and you have to decide to absorb those costs in order to get the level of service that you want."
The chief recognized the role of a volunteer firefighter is a huge responsibility and time commitment on top of fulltime jobs and families.
He added coming out of the pandemic will be an interesting time, as there are known risks especially after a year on the front lines.
If you're interested in filling the role of a volunteer firefighter, click here for more information.