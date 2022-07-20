HELENA, Mont. - The new housing task force was launched to create and execute a plan to make housing more affordable and attainable for Montanans.

The task force is a collection of 26 experts from various fields that correlate with housing. The initial meeting allowed the task force to identify the top challenges the housing issue contains and begin to dissect the layers of each problem.

The task force consists of sub-groups surrounding topics such as finance, permitting, and land management, who will tackle the concerns of each department.

"When it comes down to it the health and well-being of all of our families and our communities, our businesses and our economy rely on affordable and attainable housing," said Governor Gianforte.

The next task force meeting is expected to take place the week of August first and is expected to continually meet every couple of weeks and begin to plan out solutions to the issue.

You can follow up on the progress of the group here.