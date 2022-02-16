New human trafficking victims' safe house to open in the Bitterroot Valley

BITTERROOT VALLEY, Mont. - A new safe house is opening for human trafficking victims as the number of cases rises across the state.
The Montana Department of Justice reported tracking seven cases of human trafficking in 2015. That number jumped to 68 last year, a 871% increase.
If you think that statistic is startling, you're not alone.
The nonprofit, The LifeGuard Group, is developing a 40 acre shelter, the Lifehouse at Crooked Tree Ranch, to help victims get grounded after being rescued.
It'll start by housing six women and then eventually accommodate 15.
It'll also provide victims with different services like therapy, healthcare, job preparation and legal assistance.
Athena Cole began as a volunteer with The LifeGuard Group. She's now going to live on the property with her family and serve as the ranch manager.
She said she hopes this places brings hope and peace to survivors.
"When I realized that it actually happens in our tiny little communities here in Montana, it was just mind-blowing," Cole said. "I really do feel honored to be a part of this project and a part of this healing process."
The project is funded by a grant from The Gianforte Family Foundation and other donations. Organizers continue to fundraise for things like operational costs.
They're also recruiting volunteers to help get the property ready before the first group of women move in this summer as well as staff the statewide human trafficking hotline.
Last year, the hotline answered 86 calls for help.
For details on how to donate, click here. For volunteer opportunities, click here.
For help, call the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-406-STOP (7867).
