New human trafficking victims' safe house to open in the Bitterroot Valley

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will cause low visibility and quick accumulations through around noon. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&