HELENA, Mont. – As a result of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed by the president on March 11, $12.8 million will be flowing to Montana non-public schools and homeschools through the Office of Public Instruction (OPI).
This will be the second allotment of funds given to the program after Montana was allocated $12.8 million from the Federal Emergency Assistance to the Non-Public Schools Program (EANS) in January 2021.
The OPI said in a release, the purpose of these federal funds is to provide services and assistance to non-public schools and Montana home school student populations that enroll a significant percentage of low-income students and are most impacted by COVID-19.
“I believe the unique fluctuations in our public-school student enrollment this year reflect the impacts of COVID-19,” Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said. “The data currently shows an increase of 71.8% in homeschool activity. These federal dollars recognize a need for enhanced education wherever students in Montana are learning.”
The Montana Office of Public Instruction has an early enrollment portal with more information and opportunity to register for these non-public school federal funds.