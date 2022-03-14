North Coast Hiawatha railway route to be included in nationwide study

MISSOULA -- All aboard Montana! The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is one step closer to bringing passenger rail back to the Southern part of the state, which hasn't seen passenger rail since 1979.
The Federal Railroad Administration will be looking at the North Coast Hiawatha Route as part of a nationwide study on discontinued long-distance routes.
This comes after the group worked with Senator Jon Tester and Mississippi Senator, Roger Wicker to include language in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, directing the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a nationwide study of restoring discontinued Amtrack Routes around the Country.
Missoula County Commissioner and Rail Authority Chairman, Dave Strohmaier, spoke at the University of Montana on Monday and said this gets them one step closer to accessing some of the federal money in the Infrastructure Law set aside for enhancing or restoring long distance routes.
"It's not just shorter distance, higher population density corridors that's being looked at; it's some of the most sparsely populated regions and undeserved regions of the country when it comes to passenger rail. This really sets the stage for everything else to come," Strohmaier said.
He added that the study should be fully underway this summer and expects the results of the study in 2023.
