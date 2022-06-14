Mont. - Between high winds and rising flood waters across the state many people are left without power. Speaking with northwestern energy about restorations underway with weather conditions we're seeing from flooding to high winds are causing several power outages in the red lodge, Gardiner and Livingston areas, among others. With more than a thousand currently without power, that number has been changing as some areas have been restored.

NorthWestern Energy public relations specialist, Jo Dee Black she says crews are working around the clock to restore power in those areas as quickly, and safely as they can. The biggest issue they're actively working on with disaster and emergency service teams, finding access to some of those infrastructure areas where flood waters are making it a challenge to repair.

Northwestern is warning folks as other weather conditions can affect where those power lines end up, safety remains the top priority.

“Especially during these storms and types of events if you see a down power line or damaged power line the most important thing is to stay away from that line and keep everybody else away and report that the power line is down,” said Black.

Also if you smell any natural gas, you're asked to leave the area and notify northwestern as well as report any power lines floating in waters, do not attempt to grab the lines under any circumstances

If you are in an area without power and it hasn't been reported yet you're asked to call (888-467-2669) as soon as possible and in case of an emergency you're asked to call 9-1-1. For the latest outages ongoing in the state click here. And for additional safety measures and procedures click here.