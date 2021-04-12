THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - At approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a fatal collision on Montana Highway 200.
According to a report from MHP, a 24-year-old man, driving a Buick Skylark, was traveling westbound, when he crossed over into eastbound traffic. MHP says the Buick struck an eastbound semi head-on.
The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was transported to Clark Fork Valley hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
A cause of the accident has not been released, but MHP suspects drugs may be a factor.