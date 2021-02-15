car crash
MGN

LOLO, Mont. - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash near Lolo on Monday.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Smalley reports they received the call at 11:38 a.m. on Highway 93 near mile marker 87.

At the time, the area was experiencing heavy snowfall and the roads were snow-covered and icy.

An alert from the Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office warned people of hazardous driving conditions and to use extreme caution.

The  crash scene was cleared just before 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or watch Montana Right Now for more information.

Tags

Locations

News For You