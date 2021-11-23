HAMILTON, Mont. - A two-vehicle collision left one dead and two injured on Highway 269 near Hamilton, the Montana Highway Patrol reports.
The crash happened on Nov. 20 at 12:07 a.m. MHP says a Ford Explorer and a Ford Escape collided in the center of the road on a curve for unknown reasons.
As a result of the crash, the Ford Escape caught fire, killing the 28-year-old driver from Hamilton, according to a report from the MHP.
The driver and a single passenger of the Ford Explorer were transported to St. Patrick Hospital for treatment.
The roadway was reportedly wet at the time of the accident.