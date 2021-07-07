POLSON, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday evening that a man is in custody after taking a woman hostage, then barricading himself inside a trailer at the Bellevue Trailer Park.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Lake County Dispatch Center received call from a woman alleging to be held against her will by Edward Hardy in the Bellevue Trailer Court.
She told dispatch Hardy was armed and had fired several rounds inside the trailer. Other individuals in the trailer court also called 911, reporting shots fired.
Officers responded, established a perimeter and attempted to make contact. Officers said they could hear Hardy barricading the doors and windows.
Other Officers then began evacuating nearby trailer homes.
Contact was made with the inside occupants and an officer was able to negotiate the release of the woman who was being held hostage. She was then checked out by medical personnel.
According to a release from the Polson Police Department, Hardy began setting debris on fire and throwing it out the window of the trailer.
Just as the SWAT Team was about to make contact, Hardy crawled through a window of the trailer and tried to escape by getting into his vehicle.
Hardy was taken into custody after being tazed by an officer.
A search of Hardy’s residence revealed firearms, a cache of ammo and numerous other weapons strategically placed throughout the trailer. Hardy was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon.
Further charges are pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.
“This was the best-case scenario as nobody was seriously hurt during this incident and that the hostage was released. This was still a psychologically tragic event, but could have been far worse if it was not for the cooperation of the residents in Bellevue and the joint effort by every public safety team involved,” Polson Chief of Police Wade Nash said.