MISSOULA, Mont. - Families may have realized recently the monthly child tax credit offered to parents through the Build Back Better Act has now ended.
With the regular child tax credit payments no longer rolling out, some parents are left in a bind, worried about how they're going to make ends meet moving forward. Saturday was the first day working families no longer received those direct 300 dollar monthly payments.
One Bozeman mom shares how her household income was already tight with one son and with another on the way, it's time for her family to make some significant changes, like a career shift.
"An extra 300 dollars per month was very meaningful for us before my husband got this new job, and it's especially meaningful for people who aren't in industries that are going to pay as well," said Jennifer Bain.
But she says not all families can be as lucky in finding alternatives to supplement lost income.
"I think there are plenty of people that qualify for it just us but are making much lower incomes and have fewer, and might not have benefits for sick leave or F-S-A plans to medigate some of their healthcare spending," said Bain.
Without that financial support families now have to find out a new solution to keep their health insurance -- and continue putting food on the table. Bain hopes some sort of credit could eventually come back because families who are struggling need the convenience of extra cash in their pocket each month to keep their heads above water.
"The way it was distributed coming in each month as a direct cash payment was pretty significant and helpful versus waiting for some sort of benefit a the end of the year when you file your taxes," said Bain.
It is unknown whether the child tax will be renewed in 2022.
There are additional resources in cities across Montana that are dedicated to helping families all year.
Statewide Resources:
