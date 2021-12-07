BOX ELDER, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting public comment on a proposal to improve over four miles of Secondary Highway 448, within and west of Box Elder.
The project begins at the intersection of Hwy. 87 and continues for approximately 4.5 miles ending at the intersection with Kremlin High Grade Road.
As stated in a release from Missoula District Public Relations Specialist, proposed work includes applying a scrub seal emulsion and adding a new layer of asphalt. The new asphalt will be chip sealed and pavement markings, signage and guardrail will be updated.
The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2022, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.
You can submit ideas and comments here online or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Comments are for project UPN 9848000.
You can also contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at (406) 454-5900 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at (406) 444‑6229.