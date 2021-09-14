ROCKER, Mont. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near Rocker on Tuesday at 6:10 a.m.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports, a Freightliner pulling a trailer drifted slightly off the right side of the roadway and hit a pedestrian.
According to dashcam footage, the pedestrian jumped toward the traffic lane as the Freightliner struck him.
The driver pulled over and reported the crash. The pedestrian, a 34-year-old man from Missoula, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.