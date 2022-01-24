'Perfect storm' causing grocery shortages

MONTANA - Empty shelves at grocery stores are creating challenges for shoppers.
On top of the omicron variant, worker shortages and severe weather across the country are creating a 'perfect storm,' Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at FMI - the Food Industry Association, explained.
In the United States, the American Trucking Association estimates a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers.
Then, on top of grocery stores already being under employed, Baker said, the omicron variant is creating more worker shortages with the rise in positive cases and close contacts.
Beyond here in the United States, global impacts of the variant are also playing a part in the timing of these shortages.
“Several of our packages, our packaging components, ingredients and even finished goods come from other countries," Baker said. "We might not have felt it the same day that we were reading about the omicron variant in those other countries, but the way they respond to it has an impact on our supply chain in the U.S. because it slows everything down.”
Baker predicted from an omicron perspective, more stock can be expected as cases decline and the country moves past the spike, but weather will continue to have an impact.
In the meantime, Baker provided guidance for shoppers.
He advised shoppers to meal plan, thinking ahead for the current week allows opportunity to find substitutes for missing items or brands.
Ask for help on how to substitute if you're not sure. Many larger stores have registered dieticians that can provide guidance, Baker explained.
Lastly, plan your meals around store apps and ads. According to Baker, oftentimes when items are put in an ad, it's because stores have the inventory for it.
Another option is to look for those missing items online. Baker reported e-commerce is skyrocketing, bringing in about $98 billion in 2021.
