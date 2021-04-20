UPDATE: APRIL 20 AT 6:25 P.M.
EUREKA, Mont. – Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in a search for a person of interest who was considered armed and dangerous on the east side of Lake Koocanusa Tuesday.
Agents and officers from the U.S. Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Police Department and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks assisted in the seven-hour search for the individual, according to a release.
The individual was taken into custody without incident and the U.S. Border Patrol will work with federal prosecutors on appropriate charges.
“I want to thank all the law enforcement partners who assisted in the search and apprehension of this armed and dangerous individual,” Acting Spokane Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel said. “This is a perfect example of multiple agencies coming together to protect the border and our communities.”
EUREKA, Mont. – The U.S. Border Patrol, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.
The individual was last seen on the east side of Lake Koocanusa near the U.S./Canadian border west of Eureka, according to a release.
The person in question is a Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap with a fishing logo.
If seen, do not contact or confront the individual. If you have information concerning the whereabouts of this individual call 911, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Border Patrol tip line at 1-800-218-9788 immediately.