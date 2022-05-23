PHILLIPSBURG, Mont. -- Phillipsburg residents woke up to an alarming situation this morning, after the pipeline that supplies most of the town's water got busted. Residents are being asked to conserve water.

The city got an alert at about 1 a.m. Monday morning that the water supply was low. The leak impacted both community members and businesses.

Phillipsburg Brewery's Taproom Manager, Miranda Williams, said when they got the news, that had to create a game plan before opening their doors to the public.

"Came into work, kind of panic mode it seemed with the town workers 'cause they didn't know where it was coming from. So, we had to make some decisions of our own, since we use a lot of water here. We had to come up with a A-B-C plan from there," Williams said.

The gravity-fed pipeline supplies 80% of the city's water, from a high mountain lake, about 7 miles above Phillipsburg.

The Phillipsburg Brewery was one of the only restaurants open on Monday.

Williams said the leak limited what they could do.

"No growler fills, and then it really shut down basically any of the production site for us. So, no brewing, no bottling, nothing. All that's shut down. So just really conserving the water but trying to keep the doors open," she said.

Multiple residents and volunteer firefighters worked to find the leak, with the help of LifeFlight helicopters. The leak was found near the lake, under about 6 feet of snow. But Phillipsburg Mayor, Daniel Reddish, said he has a town full of 'can-do' people.

"We're a historical mining district and so therefore we have a situation where we tend to push above our weight around here and we do our best. I often say we don't have a lot of money, but we're very wealthy," Reddish said.

While the leak is fixed, the system isn't working normally yet, so officials are still asking residents to be cautious.

Despite the inconvenience of it all, Williams said they're looking on the bright side.

"We're lucky it's a Monday and not a Friday night, so we're thankful for that, and hopefully they can get it fixed soon," she said.

The mayor said they're always thinking about the future of the towns water system, but the health and safety of the community is their top priority.

Visit the Granite County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page for updates.