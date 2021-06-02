...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Montana...
Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County.
For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until further notice...
The Flood Advisory continues for
the Clark Fork River Above Missoula.
* Until further notice.
* Flood stage is 7.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise once again, cresting near
8.5 feet by Friday, June 4.
* Impact...Up to 8.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to
the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the
Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street
including Kehrwald Drive.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 90s expected.
* WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, West Glacier Region,
Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region,
Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains,
Butte/Blackfoot Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&