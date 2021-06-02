Vault police light image

FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - After pursuing a vehicle Wednesday morning, police apprehended and took into custody two people.

On Wednesday, at 7:39 a.m., the Phillips County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle chase by Fort Belknap Police on Route 66, heading South toward U.S. 191.

Phillips County authorities responded to the location, according to a press release. 

The pursuit continued toward Landusky and ended when the rear driver's side tire of the suspect's vehicle was punctured on stop sticks at the intersection of Bear Gulch and U.S. 191.

The driver and passenger were then take into custody by Fort Belknap police. The suspect's vehicle was towed to Malta.

