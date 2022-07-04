Polson 4th of July festivities boost tourism

POLSON, Mont. - Arguably one of the most popular places to celebrate 4th of July in Montana is on Flathead Lake. Over the weekend, Polson kicked off celebrations with its firework show. The festivities aren't slowing down as the annual parade returns to Main Street on Monday.

Visitors along with the Polson community will line the streets of downtown for the parade starting at noon.

It's a simple tradition, but on the shores of Flathead Lake, its impact is huge.

"Polson is a draw for people all over the world," Brian Miskimins with the Polson Chamber of Commerce said. "Tourism is a huge piece. That's where the Chamber comes in, that's why we believe so much in outreach, just trying to draw people here. The tourists help make the town what it is."

Miskimins said the price of gas this year is impacting business. Hotels are receiving cancellations because people are deciding not to travel.

Despite the setbacks, people are excited to be back doing these events, he said.

"It's just a great, small town, American parade," Miskimins said. "This year our theme is 'We Rise Together,' because we're rising out of what's been two years of challenges, and we're saying, 'hey, you know what? Let's get back on our horses. Let's get back in the saddle. Let's get things going."

Last year, organizers expanded the parade amidst the pandemic. This year, they're keeping it that way to grow the event. The route will start at Linderman Elementary then move through Third Avenue and Main Street.

The parade will also be livestreamed on Facebook, here.