MISSOULA, Mont. - Following the incidents of the fair shooting in Billings and the attempted kidnapping in Missoula, safety at fairs is a big concern.

Public events such as fairs, can be places where safety is risked as children and parents may become separated from one another.

Public information Officer with Missoula PD, Lydia Arnold, suggests to create safety plans with children if an evacuation takes place, create safe words for kids if they feel unsafe, and establish people who are safe to go to such as police, if children cannot find parents.

A shooting in Billings at the Montana Fair suggests a conversation about gun safety, as conceal and open carry are common in the state.

"If you are going to choose to carry, open carry or conceal carry, you need to understand the regulations within your right to open carry and part of that is not consuming alcohol and understanding that there are restrictions into buildings, even if you do choose to open carry or conceal carry," said Arnold.

The Northwestern Montana Fair in Kalispell and the Montana Fair in Billings will continue until August 20.