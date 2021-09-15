CHOTEAU, Mont. - Residents and businesses can attend the public meeting hosted by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), to discuss the design phase of the US 89 road improvements project.
The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m. at the Choteau/Teton Public Library on North Main Avenue.
Construction for the project is projected to last from 2023-2025. The project area encompasses nearly 20 miles of US 89 just outside of Choteau city limits.
The project will improve the alignment and condition of the roadway, according to a release. Some elements of the new design include a larger Teton River bridge, more passing opportunities, wider shoulders and easier curves.
Three wildlife viewing pullouts are also part of the design, as part of a collaborative effort with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and Upper Missouri Breaks Audubon Society. They will be placed within the Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area.
You can find a project brochure with a map at at https://bit.ly/3981pyw.
To stay up to date on the project you can send a request to choteau@kljeng.com, call the project hotline at (406) 578-4747, or visit the project webpage at https://mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/choteau/.