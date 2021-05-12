HELENA, Mont. - More than 170 people voiced their opinion virtually Wednesday afternoon on a new law that would bring more concealed carry opportunities on college campuses in Montana.
The Montana University System Board of Regents held a two hour public comment period on HB-102, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte on Feb. 18.
The bill seeks to institute more concealed carry opportunities for students who have demonstrated they have passed safety courses, and have the firearm legally registered. This means students will be able to walk around campus with their firearm, and even keep their firearm, legally, inside their residence hall or dorm room.
More than 1,000 people RSVP’d for the public comment meeting, showing the amount of public interest and passion this new law has garnered.
HB-102 has been one of the most controversial bills of the 2021 Legislative Session. Sponsored by Republican Representative Seth Berglee of Joliet, the bill was one of the first passed and signed into law by Gov. Gianforte during the four month legislative process in Helena.
During the virtual public comment meeting Wednesday, Regent members stayed silent, took notes and listened to person after person give their opinions on implementing the law on Montana college campuses.
Overwhelmingly, the voices were against the board approving the change to the current gun-rights laws. People sighted the safety issues of more guns on campus, including the troubling statistics of suicides here in Montana.
Montana State University Dean of Students Dr. Matthew Caires was one of the many University of Montana and Montana State University professors, staff and administrators that spoke out against the new law.
"Our young people often demonstrate risky and impulsive behaviors,” Caires said. “At 18 years old, these students don't have the frontal-lobe development to support their self-regulation skills."
Jack Roman, an Associated Students of Montana State University (ASMSU) Senator, representing the Business College, spoke out against the bill as well.
"I have concerns of students mental health and the effects of guns on campus would lead to, like suicide,” Roman said.
There are also constitutional questions when it comes to this law.
Under the Montana Constitution, the Montana Board of Regents has the total and ultimate authority when deciding to implement change on the campuses of the Treasure State, not the Legislature. Many people during the public comment voiced concern about setting a dangerous precedent and constitutional issue if the Board let lawmakers decide campus policy.
Encouragement also came to the board from many people to litigate the law, asking them to take HB-102 to court to get it overturned on the basis of that constitutional power struggle.
But not everyone was against the bill. David Whitey, a MSU staff member and former Air Force Colonel, spoke in favor of the new law’s implementation on campus.
"This bill will give the ability to legally defend themselves and the people around them.” Whitey said. “Passing some sort of rules or legislation preventing people from carrying guns will not stop a criminal from carrying a gun in those situations."
The Board of Regents will be making their final decision on the issue at their next meeting. That meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 26.