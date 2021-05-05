POPLAR, Mont. - Firefighters with the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) rescued a man trapped in his room after a fire broke out at the Tribal Housing complex for seniors on the east side of Poplar.
In a Facebook post, PFVD outlined the string of events that led up to the rescue.
We went to his side of the building seen him standing in a smokey apt I start busting the window my boys jump in we crush the window, thr[ow] a coat on the busted frame I myself snatch him up and help save him.
With a five minute response time, PVFD says the fire was extinguished in time to save the complex.
No injuries were reported.