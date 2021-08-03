POPLAR, Mont. - The Poplar Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday to two former Apartment Housing Unit fires.
 
The first fire was at Gateway Apartments in the 100 Block of A Street W.
 
The second one was the Air Force Apartments, located on 205 B Street E.
 
The Culbertson Volunteer Fire Department, Bainville Volunteer Fire Department, Froid Volunteer Fire Department and BIA Fire Agency assisted with both structures. With NEMHS EMTs, Fort Peck Tribal Police, Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office and Donald Boyd conducting traffic control.
 
First responders also received breakfast and drinks from Whoa Nellie Deli and Donald Boyd.

