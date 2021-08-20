UPDATE: AUG 2O AT 12:52 P.M. 

The Pine Grove Fire is burning 17,325 acres and is 19 percent contained as of Friday. 

Yesterday's rain helped firefighters with suppression efforts, and crews were able to make their way into difficult areas of the fire to evaluate, plan and map. 

Fort Belknap said in a Facebook post although, the moisture helped make progress on the fire, things will eventually dry out, and there still may be small patches of burning interior possibly creating danger in the future.

Evacuation warnings remain in place in the areas of Zortman, Landusky, Pine Grove, Star Hill and Lodgepole. Fort Belknap said residents may go back to their homes but they ask them to remain prepared to evacuation is fire conditions worsen. 

Closures remain in place in the Mission Canyon, White Cow Canyon and Coming Day roads and the roads going to Camp Creek Campground and Wiccum Cabin. 

Red Cross Evacuation Shelters have shut down.

UPDATE: AUG 18 AT 7:19 P.M.

Phillips County Sheriff Lytle announced that the mandatory evacuation for Zortman is being dropped to a warning condition.

Residents may return home, however, they are asked to remain ready to evacuate if fire conditions worsen.

Sheriff Lytle says the fire is not under control and that there are a lot of fire crews working in the area.

At this time the road going to Camp Creek Campground and Wiccum Cabin are closed and restricted to emergency personnel only.

UPDATE: AUG 18 AT 11 A.M.

The Pine Grove Fire is currently sized at 17,500 acres and is 7 percent contained.

The fire is burning near Fort Belknap in the Hays-Lodgepole area.

Fort Belknap said there have not been any changes to the evacuation status, but fire crews and the Tribal Council will revaluate it.

Crews are working with Fort Belknap Cultural Representatives to figure out fire strategies surrounding culturally important sites.

UPDATE: AUG. 17 AT 5:21 P.M.

The Pine Grove Fire burning in the Hays-Lodgepole area is approximately 20,000 acres in size, according to an update.
 
The Pine Grove and Zortman areas have been evacuated, while all surrounding communities are under an evacuation warning.
 
Monument Peak, CarryWater and Mission Canyon Roads are all closed to through traffic to allow Emergency Services to travel. You are advised to only travel on these roads you are evacuating or there is an emergency.
 
There are evacuation shelters set up at Hays-Lodgepole High School, Lodgepole Elementary and Zortman- Malta Armory.
 
Pine Grove is receiving engine support until it is secure. Crews are also providing structure protection around Zortman.

UPDATE: AUG. 17 AT 2:22 P.M.

Fort Belknap Indian Community Council is declaring a state of emergency Tuesday due to the Pine Grove Fire burning in the Hays-Lodgepole area.

The state of emergency is in place until further notice.

 Below is the FBIC Council's state of Emergency declaration:

Fort Belknap Indian Community Council declares sate of emergency
UPDATE: AUG 17 AT 9:52 A.M.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office is ordering a mandatory evacuation for residents in the Zortman area Tuesday.

PCSO said in a Facebook post law enforcement officers will come to everyone's door urging them to leave.

Residents are asked to evacuate to Malta to the old National Guard Armory and to only bring essentials.

 UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 9:57 P.M.
 
As of 9:30 p.m. residents are asked to voluntarily evacuate Zortman as the Hays/Lodgepole Fire heads in that direction.
 
Evacuees should only pack essentials and be prepared to leave at a moments notice.
 
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office says they will advise you if the evacuation becomes mandatory.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
 
MATLA, Mont. - Evacuation orders have been implemented for multiple locations due to a fire near Fort Belknap.
 
All Fort Belknap agency residents and office building employees along the Milk River have been evacuated.With shifting winds, the fire was reportedly heading toward Lodgepole and residents were evacuated to Hays-Lodgepole High School located at 163 Dora Helgeson Road.
 
While the situation is being monitored, agency residents can evacuate to RedWhip.

