RAVALLI County, Mont. - Ravalli County is improving communication and transparency with a new smartphone app.

You may remember, Ravalli County Sheriff's Office already has an app, but this is a completely new, updated app.

Users will need to go into the app store and download it separately.

This app has information about both public safety and public health.

One big change for the new app is people can set up personalized notifications for different categories, from weather and traffic alerts to evacuation notices.

On the public safety side, users can get information about jail inmates, wanted suspects and submit tips to law enforcement.

On the public health side, users can access resources on things like mental health, nutrition and immunizations.

Sheriff Steve Holton said this app helps get accurate information out quickly.

“With misinformation being prevalent, which is probably an understatement, the great part about this app is being able to post directly to social media," Holton said. "There's no room for interpretation or middle man to change the information. It’s exactly what we said, when we said it."

He said the app will be the office's primary way of communicating with the public moving forward, noting it'll especially help get information out more efficiently during wildfire season.

The county did not use any taxpayer dollars on the new app. Instead, it used other resources like ARPA funds.

