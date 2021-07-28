BLACKFEET NATION, Mont. - Director of BUC Water/Waste Water System Gerald Wagner is requesting that residents on the Babb/Bedrock Water line only use water for essential reasons.
The use of water for watering lawns, washing vehicles and filling pools are prohibited until further notice.
Essential water uses are deemed as bathing or showering, cooking, drinking, washing clothes and flushing toilets.
For the filling of 500 gal cisterns, you must call 1-406-338-7421 and let utilities know before filling.
When an outside spigot is left on it can drain the system and, at this time, can prevent the installation and calibration of the new equipment on the Babb/Bedrock Water System.
The Blackfeet Utilities is putting in place some infrastructure measures that will keep water in the tank and reduce the low water events that have plagued the community.
If you have any questions, you can call 1-406-338-7421 and ask for Gerald Wagner or Gerald McNeely.