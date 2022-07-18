Road paving on Griffin drive extended

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The paving process on Griffin drive will continue from 7/18-7/22, leaving the road completely closed to through traffic.

Local access will be maintained throughout the week as access to Manley Road businesses is provided by via McIlhattan Road 7/21-7/22.

Monday and Wednesday (7/18 – 7/20), Griffin Drive will be closed to through traffic from Rouse Ave to the east side of Manley Road. Access to Manley Road will be from N 7th Ave.

“We appreciate folks’ patience as we work to finish improvements to this integral east/west connection in our transportation network,” says Transportation Engineer Taylor Lonsdale, “We’re excited to see this corridor work better for everyone when it’s complete.”

Thursday and Friday (7/21 and 7/22), Griffin Drive will be closed from the west side of Evergreen Drive through the intersection of Manley Road. The intersection of Griffin Drive and Manley Road will be closed. Access to Manley Road will be via a detour to McIlhattan Road.

The detour will be signed from both N 7th Ave and Rouse Ave. The intersection of Griffin Drive and Evergreen Drive will also be closed. Access to Evergreen Drive will be via Nickles Drive or Gilkerson Drive.