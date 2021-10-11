Rollover causing blockage on MT-1

PHILLIPSBURG, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation reports a rollover crash is causing blockage on MT-1 northwest of Phillipsburg.
Lanes have been reduced and travelers should watch out for emergency vehicles.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR A WHITE 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE, ANDREA ANDERSON. ANDREA IS POSSIBLY IN A GREEN 1994 CHEVY 3500 PICKUP WITH A LONG BED AND SILVER WHEELS, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE. ANDREA IS 5 FEET TALL, WEIGHS 100 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. ANDREA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK HOODED SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK SWEAT PANTS. SHE IS EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE AND WAS ACTIVELY CUTTING HERSELF WHEN SHE RAN AWAY AT 4 AM MDT ON OCTOBER 11TH, 2021. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ANDREA ANDERSON, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406) 258-4000 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.
