SANDERS CO., Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol reports, a man is dead after traveling off the road in his car and rolling it on Montana Highway 200 near Noxon, Montana on Monday.
Around 6:45 a.m., on Nov. 8, a 37-year-old man was driving westbound on MT 200 when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and rolled once before going through a tree and coming to rest on its wheels, according to the MDT.
The man, from Haugan, Montana, was pronounced dead on arrival.
MDT reports the man was not wearing a seatbelt and the roadway was wet at the time of the accident.