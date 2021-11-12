HEART BUTTE, Mont. - One person is dead and three others were transported to a hospital after a rollover crash Friday in Glacier County on BIA Route 1.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Impala with four occupants was traveling north on BIA Route 1 when it went off the roadway and into the ditch. The driver overcorrected and the car rolled several times.
The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.
The three passengers, ages 20, 22 and 24, were all transported to IHS for treatment of their injuries.
In a report, MHP says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.