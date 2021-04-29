ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont. - Due to continual drought this spring, the Roosevelt County and Fort Peck Reservation are now in the Extreme drought category. To help prevent your home from catching fire, you are advised to construct a defensible perimeter around your home.
Local fire departments have reported an increase in fire activity and calls. In order to reduce that number, homeowners are asked to construct a 30 foot area of mowed grass or bare/tilled soil around their home to protect the structure.
Roosevelt County is still under a burn ban, according to Roosevelt County Assistant Fire Warden Cam Friede. No burn permits are being issued at this time in the county.
The only open flames allowed include small back yard fires in an established fire ring or on a grill.
If you are an active CPR contract with the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and would like to install a fire break, you should call a FSA officer prior to starting the project to ensure there are not violations.
If you have questions on defensible perimeters around homes you can call your local fire chief or Roosevelt County Fire Warden Mike Olsen at 406-480-2136.