Sanders County Health Office Nick Lawyer
https://www.cfvh.org/provider-directory/providers/nick-lawyer/

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Sanders County Health Officer Nick Lawyer announced he is resigning after he was requested to by county commissioners.

"I am disappointed to leave the board during this time of great need for evidence based health measures," Lawyer wrote in a Twitter post.

"I sympathize with your desire to govern Sanders County without the strife and conflict coming from a minority of people objecting to my recommendations and actions," he continued in a release.

Lawyer says he will continue to share information on how to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus, despite his resignation.

Sanders County Health Officer resigns after urged to by Sanders County Commissioners

Tags

News For You