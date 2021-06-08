FLORENCE, Mont. - The Florence-Carlton School District switched their school board meeting from in-person to online Tuesday after people threatened to bring guns to the meeting in protest of the school having an informal gay-straight alliance club for students.
According to a Facebook post from Florence-Carlton School District, they decided to switch the meeting to an online format for the safety and welfare of their community, staff and board members.
The meeting is being held over Zoom, and we had our own Spencer Schacht sit in to listen to the discussion.
Spencer tells us the gay-straight alliance club (GSA) is an informal, or unrecognized club open to middle and high school students.
He tells us that some parents are saying the school is not the place for their children to learn about sexuality and gender identities, but that other parents recognize a GSA as a space for students to speak freely about their identity and ask questions. The split, Spencer says, between parents for and against the club seems fairly evenly split.
"I'm hoping the board takes into consideration Senate Bill 400, that parents have the right to govern what is going on in their children's lives, their moral upbringing, while they are at school," Florence resident Matthew Roth said.
In support of the GSA, resident Joe Alexander spoke out during the public comment portion of the meeting.
"This is not about sex. That's not what these clubs are. They are about support. These kids have feelings and issues, and it'll be helpful for them to have another adult who will listen to them," Alexander said.
The school board will decide tonight whether or not students need parental permission to participate in any club on campus, formal or informal, as the new policy will apply to all clubs.
You can view screenshots of the potential changes to the school's policy that would require parental permission below:
We will continue to follow the meeting, and bring you updates on the decision.