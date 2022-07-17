MISSOULA, Mont. - Search and Rescue teams in Missoula and Gallatin Counties have been on the move this summer, responding to incidents with hikers, mountain bikers, and some water action.

The Missoula Rural Fire District was called to at least a dozen incidents this spring and summer regarding people who needed help due to over exertion or not packing enough resources.

"We'd much rather have you call for help early and get us started and if it turns out that you can get out on your own or something, that's fine. But we'd rather be on the way, just in case you need us than not able to get there in time to help someone," said Battalion chief Ron Lupke.

When going to participate in outdoor recreation, Chief Lupke recommends to go with a group, tell people where you're going, bring your phone, check weather or storm alerts, and always pack extra resources.

You can stay updated on information at the Missoula County Sherriff Departments Website or Facebook page.