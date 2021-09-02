GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. - A search is underway Friday, for a hiker missing in Glacier National Park.
Jennifer Lee Coleman, 34, of Virginia was supposed to check out of the West Glacier KOA on Tuesday, August 31, according to a release from the park. She was believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on August 30 or 31, and may have been hiking solo on August 30, possibly to the Dragon's Tail or Highline Trail. Her vehicle was located at Logan Pass.
A team of ground searchers will continue their search Friday, with support from Flathead County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff's Department, and the Flathead National Forest.
Coleman is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 128 pound with blond hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a tank top, spandex pants, sunglasses, brown slip-on two toned boots, a turquoise and pink flower scarf, and a dark colored day pack.
According to the AWARE Foundation, Coleman was wearing a white Garmin Fenix 6S Premium Multi-Sport GPS brand watch, synced to her phone which is reportedly dead.
Anyone with information or who saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077.