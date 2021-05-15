Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DONALD SPIES. DONALD IS A WHITE 63 YEAR OLD MALE, WHO IS 6 FOOT 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 205 POUNDS, HAS BROWN EYES AND GRAY HAIR, AND WEARS GLASSES. DONALD IS DRIVING A SILVER 2019 FORD F 150 PICKUP TRUCK, MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 4-40393C. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON MAY 13TH, 2021, AT 8 PM, WEARING A DARK ZIP-UP JACKET AND KHAKI PANTS. DONALD MAY BE HAVING A MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS. IF SEEN, DO NOT APPROACH HIM, AND CALL 9 1 1 IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE POSSIBLE WHEREABOUTS OF DONALD, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE AT 406-552-6300, OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.