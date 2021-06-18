DILLON, Mont. - After being closed due to a fallen cottonwood tree, the Selway Park Fishing Access Site is reopened.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says high winds caused the tree to fall onto an occupied car on June 10. The person in the car was not injured.
FWP staff removed the tree and have assessed the rest of the site for public safety and the site has since been reopened.
“FWP thanks staff from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for their assistance with the project,” FWP wrote in a release.
