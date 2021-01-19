WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines visited Montana National Guardsmen and women at the Capitol Tuesday, thanking them for their service.
A high honor to meet w/ our @MontanaGuard in DC who are protecting our Capitol & democracy. From Ryegate to Polson to Dillon & Miles City, these men and women are some of our finest.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 20, 2021
Brought them a little piece of MT to enjoy - @BequetCaramel from Bozeman! #MontanaProud pic.twitter.com/rCveAReQVd
Honored to visit with some of Montana's best ahead of the inauguration, the brave Guardsmen and women of @montanaguard working hard here in Washington.— Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) January 19, 2021
Their service is helping to keep our Capitol building safe and our democracy secure. pic.twitter.com/CWB0lAliHz