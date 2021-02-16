UPDATE: FEB. 16 at 11:15 a.m.
LOLO, Mont. - The Missoula County sheriff and coroner has identified the 10-year-old boy who passed away in the car crash on Highway 93 near Lolo Monday.
The boy was identified as Brecken S. Beard, 10, of Florence.
"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family during this very difficult time," the Missoula County Sheriff's Office wrote.
UPDATE: FEB. 15 AT 9:30 PM
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said a 10-year-old boy died in a multi-vehicle crash Monday near Lolo.
The MHP report states a 2003 Mazda MVP was southbound on Highway 93 when it lost control and entered the northbound lane. It hit the rear end of a 2004 Chevy Express van, then spun. They said the Mazda was then hit by a northbound 2006 Chevy Malibu, which caused the driver of the Mazda to be ejected from the vehicle.
MHP said the driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
On scene, MHP said a 10-year-old passenger of the Mazda was pronounced dead. Two other children in the vehicle were uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation.
LOLO, Mont. - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash near Lolo on Monday.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Smalley reports they received the call at 11:38 a.m. on Highway 93 near mile marker 87.
At the time, the area was experiencing heavy snowfall and the roads were snow-covered and icy.
An alert from the Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office warned people of hazardous driving conditions and to use extreme caution.
The crash scene was cleared just before 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or watch Montana Right Now for more information.