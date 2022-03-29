Some Montana trappers now required to take educational course to get licensed

The Montana Legislature passed the Senate Bill 60 in 2021, which requires people who haven't had three previous years of trapping licenses to take an education course that will teach trapping ethics, best practices, how to avoid trapping non-target species and more.

Trappers will have to take an education course either online or on paper, pass an exam and take part in a field day where they'll get hands-on experience taught by trapping instructors.

FWP's Administrator of the Communication and Education Division, Greg Lemon, said trapping is a huge part of the outdoor culture in Montana and they want to keep it safe for everyone. "This course is going to ensure that the new cadre of trappers that come, get into the sport, into the activity, have that grounding of ethics and skills to be able to go out and be successful and safe as trappers," Lemon said. You can purchase a license starting April 15 and the Trapper Education course will be online sometime in late May or early June. FWP officials said they're still working on some details, but will update the public with more information once it's available.

MISSOULA -- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials met in Missoula Tuesday, for a Trapper Education work group meeting, to discuss the new course that some people will have to take before purchasing a trapping license in Montana.