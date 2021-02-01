UPDATE: Feb. 3, 7:43 a.m.
LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Korrine Peterson has been cancelled.
According to the Montana Department of Justice Peterson has been found and is safe.
UPDATED 6:50 p.m.: The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Korrine and John are traveling in a gray 2012 Jeep Liberty.
Authorities say they were last seen on Highway 200, possibly headed for Highway 135 South.
It is believed they are traveling back to the Spokane, Washington area.
If you have any information or see Korrine Peterson or John Monday you are asked to call the Lake County Sheriff at 406-883-7301 or 911.
See below for a description.
LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing and Endangered Persons advisory for 20-year-old Korrine Peterson.
Korrine is described as an American Indian, female, 5 foot 6 inches, 180 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities said Korrine called the Lake County Sheriff's Office and reported that she had been kidnapped and was being abused by her boyfriend, 34-year-old John Monday.
John is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches, 190 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff's office said they pinged Korrine's cell phone in the Polson area, but the phone was then powered off and they have no further information.
Korrine and John are possibly traveling in a red two-door car with Washington or Idaho plates. Both individuals are reported to have ties to Washington and Idaho.
If you have any information on the location of Korrine or John you are urged to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301 or 911.