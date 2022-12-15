ST. REGIS, Mont. - St. Regis Schools and the Mineral County Parent Liaison hosted the first annual St. Regis Winter Festival.
The festival ran for two hours and had multiple booths and events such as a hot cocoa bar, pictures with Santa, sleigh rides, and more.
I think part of it is just the holiday magic, it's fun for people to be able to get together and celebrate with one another, and honestly I think Mineral County is just kinda that county where everyone knows everyone, a lot of times ya know you look out for your neighbors and friends and so it just makes it nice to be able to get together," said event organizer Jessica Schaak.
The event was free due to donations from the school and community members, allowing everyone to enjoy the holiday fun.
