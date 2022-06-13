State expands rental assistance eligibility requirements

MONTANA - The Department of Commerce announced Montana Housing's Emergency Rental Assistance program is expanding its eligibility requirements.

Funds are now available for anyone who experienced hardship during the pandemic, rather than due to the pandemic. Assistance is now available for up to 18 months, rather than 15.

Cheryl Cohen, Housing MT division administrator with the Department of Commerce, explained this will help more seniors and people with disabilities who are on fixed incomes and may not directly be impacted by the pandemic itself, but are experiencing hardship through fallout like inflation and other prices increases.

The program's served nearly 8,000 families so far with over $61.8 million of assistance.

The Department of Commerce is continuing to use these federal funds in order to keep as much of it in the state as possible, but right now they're limited by the number of eligible applicants.

“If we don’t have people apply to the program, we’ll have to send this money back to the feds," Cohen said. "We would rather use these dollars to support all of the Montanans that we possibly can rather than sending that money back to the federal government.”

On top of helping with rent, utilities and internet, these funds are also used to help with housing stability services and case management for those facing homelessness as well as eviction prevention and diversion for families that may already be in the court system and need urgent assistance.

These funds are available through September 2025. Cohen estimated the turnaround time for applications is about a month right now, but is expedited for those facing imminent eviction of energy shut off.

For more on eligibility requirements, click here.