State gas tax increases, prices expected to continue to rise

MONTANA - Over the past few months, gas prices have continued to rise. As of July 1, an additional increase may occur as the state's gas tax goes up by half a cent.
It's part of the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act enacted in 2017. The revenue is used for road repairs and construction.
Gary Little has owned Gary's Service Station in Missoula since 1965. He said it's not likely those additional costs will show up at the pump right away, but nonetheless, you can still expect to pay more.
"Prices are going up everyday on the wholesale level," Little said. "And a lot of the retail places have not been raising the price as it's going along. So, I think we could see a pretty substantial raise in the next week or so, but after that, I don't think we will have a whole bunch."
He added there's no way of knowing for sure, since prices depend on the crude oil prices and those have been going up.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Montana as of July 1 is $3.09 per gallon. This time last year, it was nearly a dollar less at $2.18 per gallon.
Little said a big factor is how many more people are traveling this summer.
So, how much can you expect to pay for gas for holiday travel this weekend?
According to GasBuddy.com, Costco has the cheapest prices throughout the state, but a membership is required to go there.
In Missoula, the other cheapest stations are Conoco, Mobile and Cenex at $3.09 per gallon.
If you're heading to Flathead, and making a stop in Kalispell, you can expect to pay $3.08 at Montana Adventure, Cenex, Exxon and Smith's.
Going to Yellowstone and making a stop in Bozeman, today you're looking at $2.93 at Cenex, Exxon and Holiday.
Continue East toward Billings, you'll get the cheapest gas at Conoco, Flying J, Exxon or Mobile also at $2.93.
For more information on where to find the cheapest gas near you, click here.