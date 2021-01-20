COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stillwater County announced they will be moving into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan, in accordance with the State of Montana.
Allocations for Phase 1B have not yet arrived in the county, but the first shipments of vaccines for individuals in the Phase 1B group are scheduled to begin arriving within the coming week.
The county said once COVID-19 vaccines arrive for Phase1B, Public Health will work proficiently to begin vaccinating individuals within this group.
Public Health urges individuals wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to contact the office at (406) 322-1070, in order to be placed on the list. Public Health is experiencing a large volume of calls and it is recommended for callers to leave a contact name (spell it out), date of birth, phone number and individuals will be reached and scheduled in coordination with arrival of vaccines.
They ask that people please continue to take all of the appropriate protective and preventative measures to help to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a mask and physically distancing when around others, avoiding crowded areas, staying home if you are ill and frequently washing your hands.