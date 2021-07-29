MONTANA - Due to extreme fire danger, Stimson Lumber Company announced it is closing its lands across Montana to public access and recreation.
The company made the following announcement on July 29:
Stimson Lumber Company is committed to protecting its forest resources and to the recreating public’s safety. The ongoing drought and hot summer temperatures have substantially increased the risk of wildfire, leading to making the difficult decision to close all of Stimson’s Inland Region timberlands to public access and recreation, effective August 2, 2021.
The public’s use of open Stimson roads and walk-in access to our privately-owned timberlands in northern Idaho, western Montana and Eastern Washington is being closed due to the extreme risk. Stimson will regularly evaluate the situation but anticipate the closure will last until wetting rains reduce the hazard later in the season.
Additional information on the company’s public access program can be found at www.stimsonlumber.com/.
For the latest information on fire restrictions across Montana, you can visit www.mtfireinfo.org.
Stimson Lumber Company is a family-owned forest products company based in Portland, Oregon. The firm owns over 600,000 acres of timberland in the Pacific Northwest and is a leading producer of forest products in the U. S.