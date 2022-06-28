Stockman Bank flood relief fund raises $55,000, so far

MONTANA - As flood relief and rebuilding efforts continue in places like Carbon and Park counties, Montanans across the state continue to step up and help out.

In just under two weeks, Stockman Bank has collected over $55,000 for its Montana Flood Relief Fund from about 70 different people and businesses.

The bank recently passed along its first large donation to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, presenting them with a $25,000 check.

According to bank leadership, they're aiming to make another large donation to the Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund within the next week.

Residents looking to access these funds are encouraged to apply to the local organizations.

Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee said the turnout has been fantastic so far, and the bank will continue to collect donations through August 1.

"It allows us to have the rest of these funds to find out what was left out, what was left behind, where is there additional need that maybe didn’t get taken care of in the frenzy of all the flooding," Coffee said. "That allows us to come back in and hit some of those important areas that have been left out.”

It also allows more time for people to donate during the busy summer season, no matter where they are in the state, he added.

People can donate a number of ways:

You may bring your donation or mail your donation to any Stockman Bank location across Montana. Checks should be payable to the Montana Flood Relief Fund.

Online, you may donate to the fund by using Zelle® with your online

banking app. The email address to add in Zelle® to send your donation is montanafloodrelief@stockmanbank.com.

To donate using Venmo, search @StockmanBankofMontana. The confirmation code is 3550, if needed.