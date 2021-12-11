HELENA, Mont. - Students from Sheridan High School, The Way Christian School in Livingston, Townsend Middle School and Belt High School were recognized for their work in the “What does the U.S. Constitution mean to me” contest.
The contest, held by the Montana YouthVote Program, prompted students to submit essays, artwork, music and other entries related to the U.S. Constitution’s meaning to them.
A release from Montana Secretary of State, Christi Jacobsen says that of the top three entries, two were from Sheridan High School, including senior Jenna Nate finished who finished first overall for her essay, and her classmate Brooke Grow who was selected for third.
“I felt really good about it. I put a lot of time into it, and (government teacher Mrs. April Wuelfing) was a ton of help with giving us edits and things like that,” Nate said of her submission. “I didn’t think I would get first, but I hoped I would do pretty well. I was pretty proud of my essay.”
“I did my two amendments, the First and the Nineteenth, women’s suffrage and the rights of the people, which is what our entire society is based on today —everybody getting equal rights and freedom to do what they want,” said Grow. “That’s kind of what made it easy because I was very opinionated on that part.”
Belt High School senior Sarah Dollenger was named the high school division’s runner-up for her poem, “The American Boy.”
“I’ve done a lot of contests, but I’ve never really been one to actually win,” said Dollenger, “So, getting second place was kind of a shock, like a good shock. It was very exciting to learn.”
Sixth-grader Molly Gilbert of The Way Christian School in Livingston was named the middle school winner after writing and singing her song, “What the Constitution means to me.”
“I’ve been writing songs for a long time; Since I was four I would write little songs. This is the first time I actually did something with one,” Gilbert said. “Once (the contest) said something about (submitting) music, I was really excited about that, also. In school, we’re learning about the Amendments, and the lyrics, I don’t know, I just researched, watched a video about the Constitution, and it all kind of came to me.”
Townsend Middle School classmates Lexi Davies and Logan Barkurst submitted the second-and third-place entries, respectively, in the middle school level.
Thanks to the effort of teacher Denise Bakkum, Townsend had the highest percentage of participation of any school in the state according to the release.
“As a former government teacher, I can tell you that you want to hang on to this,” principal Brad Racht told Townsend eighth-grade students of the U.S./Montana Constitutions they each received. “When you get to high school, you’ll be surprised how many times this will come in handy as you write papers and (eventually go into the world).”
The six winners were presented with awards and every participant received a certificate.
You can see all entries to the U.S. Constitution contest on the Montana YouthVote website here.