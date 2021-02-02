MISSOULA, Mont. - After more than 25 years, an organization that aims to raise funds and support for breast cancer victims will soon be no more. The executive director of Komen Idaho Montana publicly made the announcement Tuesday.
Jodi Weak said that the move comes after the national Susan G. Komen Foundation announced last year that it was consolidating all local affiliates to create "One Komen."
She said that efforts to centralize operations are all in response to COVID-19 and the downward trend in giving. But she added that it went against their belief of keeping locally-raised funds local.
Weak says the biggest downfall is the loss of local fundraising efforts for people battling breast cancer, like the 'Race for the Cure,' which she says brought $7.5-million into Montana and Idaho communities.
"We controlled the money that went in and the money that went out locally. It's all one big national pot now," Weak said. "So when we're fundraising in Los Angeles, it's all going into one pot and providing services across the country instead of just in your service area, or whatever that was, your designated county or state."
While the Susan G. Komen Foundation will remain on a national level, Komen Idaho Montana will close its doors at the end of March.
The Idaho Montana affiliates announced that as they close, they are investing every final dollar into the local community through restricted gifts with some long-time mission partners. They will also be contributing restricted revenue to the Komen Treatment Assistance Programs.
Weak encourages Montanans to now put their support behind local non-profits, like Silver Linings, to raise critical funds for people facing breast cancer.
Until then, if you or someone you know needs financial assistance during breast cancer treatment you can call 877-GO KOMEN (877-465-6636).
Information about Susan G. Komen®:
Susan G. Komen® is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.
Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, diagnostics, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in 60 countries worldwide.
For more information, you can call 208-384-0013 or visit their website: www.komenidahomontana.org.