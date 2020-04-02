Next we take a look at how the farming and ranching industry is impacted by the global Coronavirus pandemic.
"Life hasn't changed much on the farm, we're pretty isolated out here," joked Walter Schweitzer, President of the Montana Farmers Union.
For Walt, it's calving season.
He says most farmers and ranchers are dealing with the same struggles as usual with international meat packers. Walt hopes some good comes out of this pandemic for the cattle ranching industry. He hopes consumers recognize their daily struggles because people are directly feeling the economic effects of price gouging during this difficult time.
"They've been selling more boxed beef at a higher price than they were before and yet they're paying the cattle producer less. Now in my books that's caleld price gouging and our multi-national packers have been doing that blatantly, out in the open so much that many of our leaders are starting to take notice," said Schweitzer.
Attorney General Tim Fox and Senator Jon Tester have both addressed the struggle between local farmers and multi-national packers. They continue to work on legislation.